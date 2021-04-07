Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

