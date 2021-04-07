Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

TPTX stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.