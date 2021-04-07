Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $22,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 576,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,215. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $121.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

