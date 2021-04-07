Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 302,911 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

