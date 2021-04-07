Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 7.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 5,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 499,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $386,747.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,600,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

