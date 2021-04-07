Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.54

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.54 and traded as high as C$46.12. Northland Power shares last traded at C$44.80, with a volume of 1,454,270 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.