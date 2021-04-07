Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,877 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.