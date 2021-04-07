Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,183 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,855,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FREQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

