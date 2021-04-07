Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Kearny Financial worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 421.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 127,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.