Northern Trust Corp Invests $10.40 Million in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000.

BALY opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -149.72 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

