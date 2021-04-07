Northern Trust Corp Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $781.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

