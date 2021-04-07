Northern Trust Corp Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 473.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.