Norman R. Hames Sells 35,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RDNT opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in RadNet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

