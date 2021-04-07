Norges Bank Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,274 shares of company stock worth $203,105,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $669.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.29 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $739.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

