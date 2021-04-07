Norges Bank Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,617,522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,203,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.01% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

Best Buy stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

