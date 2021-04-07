Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 7,796,308 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,796,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,667,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 223.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.