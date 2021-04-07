Norges Bank Makes New $304.24 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,896,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,237,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Prudential Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

NYSE PRU opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -258.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

