Norges Bank Invests $246.66 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,762,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,139. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

