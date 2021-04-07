Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Nordson worth $42,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $135.04 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

