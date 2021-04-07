Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

