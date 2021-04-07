NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,628 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NMI by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $5,130,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

