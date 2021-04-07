NinePointTwo Capital Buys Shares of 19,547 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Apple makes up 1.1% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

