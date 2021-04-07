NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

NGL opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $285.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

