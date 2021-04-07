Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NEM stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. Newmont has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

