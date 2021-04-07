NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,068. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,375,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

