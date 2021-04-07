Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.45 ($73.47).

NEM traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.64 ($66.64). 160,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.26. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €46.78 ($55.04) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

