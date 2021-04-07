Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.05). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 208,127 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £13.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

