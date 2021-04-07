Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $23.92. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 2,104,823 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

