Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.94. Navigator shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 201 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

