NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.13.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.