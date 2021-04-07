National Bankshares Upgrades Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) to Outperform

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNS. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of UNS opened at C$12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.79. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.6894137 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

