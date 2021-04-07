Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.99

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $655.72 million, a P/E ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.