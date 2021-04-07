Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.99

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $655.72 million, a P/E ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.
About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
