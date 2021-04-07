M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

