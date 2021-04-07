Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.11.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $37.90.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
