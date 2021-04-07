Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

