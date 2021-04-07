M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,722 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

PG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.83. 76,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.