M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.62. 444,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.01 and a 52 week high of $311.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,094 shares of company stock worth $367,003,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

