M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,497 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,630,000.

Shares of HEZU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

