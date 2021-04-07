M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,195 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 323.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.06. 101,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,033. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.98. The stock has a market cap of $346.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

