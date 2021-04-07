M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $547.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,163. The company has a market capitalization of $242.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.03 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

