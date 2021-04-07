Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.78

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.78 and last traded at $191.78, with a volume of 577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.36.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

