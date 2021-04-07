Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

MPAA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

MPAA stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.72 million, a PE ratio of 153.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

