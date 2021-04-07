Morguard (TSE:MRC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morguard (TSE:MRC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MRC opened at C$119.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.92. Morguard has a 1-year low of C$95.05 and a 1-year high of C$156.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

