Morgan Stanley Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $86.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 59,232 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

