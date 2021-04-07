Morgan Stanley Sells 59,575 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.97% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $50,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.