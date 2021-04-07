Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.