Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 96,446 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 439,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.39, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

