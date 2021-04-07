Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 262,456 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 343,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 139,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

