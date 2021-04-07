Morgan Stanley Has $48.85 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $48,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

