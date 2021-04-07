Morgan Stanley Grows Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.78% of First Trust Water ETF worth $49,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,662,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $80.87.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

