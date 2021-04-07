Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 560,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Western Midstream Partners worth $51,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $21,589,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 222,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.